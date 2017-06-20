‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Director Colin Trevorrow Asked Rian Johnson to Shoot an Extra Scene For Him

Trevorrow asked the director of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" for a small assist before Johnson finished shooting his film.

Every “Star Wars” director hopes to leave a personal stamp on the franchise while taking the story to new heights, but the filmmakers who are tasked with bringing each new movie to the screen are more like friendly collaborators than competitors. That’s according to Colin Trevorrow, who revealed that he asked “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson for a small assist while he was shooting his film. Here’s what Trevorrow said in a recent interview with MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast:

“It was just ‘Could you shoot this one extra thing while you’re in this place on this day?’ And he did, which was great. But, you know, it’s part of the collaborative process that exists – everyone is in communication…All of them are creatives and all of them are genuinely, very sincerely, wanting to do the work of their lives in order to realize this.”

After directing the 2012′ indie comedy “Safety Not Guaranteed,” starring Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass, Trevorrow made a big leap to direct 2015’s “Jurassic World.” Trevorrow’s most recent project, “The Book of Henry,” is a return to the indie world, but the film was picked apart by critics last week and took in just $1.4 million in 579 theaters.

