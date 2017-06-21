Phil Lord and Chris Miller Leave as Directors of ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Movie

No announcement has been made on a replacement, as production on the film continues.

The Star Wars universe just got a little less funny.

Lucasfilm has announced that Phil Lord and Chris Miller would not be continuing as directors of the previously announced Han Solo standalone movie, despite being four months into shooting.

The directing team behind animated and live-action films like “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and two “21 Jump Street” films will exit the production, which began in February in London.

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, in a statement released via the official “Star Wars” website.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,” Lord and Miller said in the same release.

Alden Ehrenreich is still on board to star as the younger version of the classic intergalactic swashbuckler, as the film follows his early days as he meets various characters from the original “Star Wars” trilogy, including Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Michael K. Williams have also been announced as part of the film’s ensemble.

Lucasfilm announced that this decision would not immediately affect the film’s release date, which is still tentatively set for May 25, 2018.

