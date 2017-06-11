A Tweet Storm Reveals the Nuances in the ‘Star Wars’ Prequels You Never Noticed

There's more to Anakin than you might think.

The “Star Wars” prequels aren’t especially well thought of, but public perception of Episodes I–III has been softening lately. The ever-expanding /r/prequelmemes subreddit remains tireless, and the success of “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One” appears to have helped the healing process as well. In the latest development, illustrator and blogger Glendon Mellow took to Twitter to reveal a number of nuances that most of us never picked up on while complaining about Jar Jar.

For instance, were you aware of the connection between the music at the end of “Phantom Menace” and the Emperor’s theme from “Return of the Jedi”? Or the fact that “the elegance of the Old Republic is communicated mainly through architecture, Naboo-human and Gungan. Also with ring cities on Coruscant”? Mellow also went into detail on the prequels’ colonialism subtext, which he says was never fully developed — and might be the most interesting part of his tweet storm.

He even made a case for Anakin: “My wife once said to me, maybe his dialogue is cringey because he has zero models of how to speak romantically to someone. He’s a teen monk. His whole relationship with Padme is like an overeager 12 year old on a first date. And Padme seems to understand this. He’s straightfoward.”

Read more here, including Mellow’s thoughts on why it made sense for the clones to immediately execute Order 66.

