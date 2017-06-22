‘Star Wars’: Ron Howard Set to Take Over as Director of Embattled Han Solo Spinoff — Report

Just two days after the surprising firing of Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the veteran director is set to step in to finish the film.

When Lucasfilm says “soon,” they mean soon. Just two days after directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the long-gestasting Han Solo standalone spinoff project, a new director has already been named, according to new reports. When Lord and Miller left the film on Tuesday, an official statement from the pair and Lucasfilm promised that a new director would be named soon. Soon is today.

Both THR and Variety report that Ron Howard, rumored over the past two days to be the frontrunner for the project, will take over as director ASAP. An official announcement is expected later this morning.

The still-untitled feature was reportedly about 75% done with principal photography, with about four weeks left in the shoot and five weeks of reshoots already planned for later this summer (a standard move on such a massive feature film).

THR reports that Howard “will meet with the actors — Alden Ehrenreich is playing the iconic smuggler, Donald Glover is playing Lando Calrissian, with Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton also on the roll call — to soothe a rattled set and will pore over a rough edit to see what the project has and still needs.”

Variety adds that “Howard will begin work immediately” on the film and “the exact amount of time and money that it will take to actually complete the production…will vary depending on how much rewriting and reshooting Howard deems is necessary after reviewing the script and shot footage.”

It is also still unclear how credits for the final film will shake out, a decision that ultimately rests with the Directors Guild of America.

The film’s release date is still tentatively set for May 25, 2018.

