Stephen Colbert Asks Cartoon Donald Trump Why He Can’t Stop Tweeting — Watch

You'll never guess where he keeps his phone.

President Donald Trump can’t seem to stay on message. Not about the it’s-not-a-travel-ban, not about the Paris Agreement, not even about his own twitter feed, and Stephen Colbert is having a field day with it.

The “Late Show” host pointed out some glaring discrepancies from the Trump team this week: As press secretary Sean Spicer and White House advisor Sebastian Gorka pedaled their message to the American people, Trump swept in like a hurricane to rain all over their clean-up act and contradict them at every turn. Such as when Spicer said Trump’s bill to suspend travel from six Muslim-majority countries is not a travel ban — which he needed to say for legal reasons — and Trump tweeted that it was in fact a travel ban.

“These tweets threw the White House into complete disarray,” said Colbert. “Which was a refreshing break from the usual spiteful chaos.”

Then, when Gorka was asked if Trump’s tweets can be considered official White House policy, he told CNN: “It’s not policy. It’s social media. Understand the difference.” “Okay, I understand the difference between policy and social media,” said Colbert. “I don’t understand the difference between you and a douche bag.”

To get to the bottom of it, Colbert brought Trump on to answer for himself why he can’t seem to stop tweeting, even to the point of self sabotage. “His frequency of tweeting — even for him — has become cartoonish. Here to explain, cartoon Donald Trump.”

