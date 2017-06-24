Stephen Colbert May Be Joking on Russian TV That He’s Running for President, But He Should Seriously Consider It

Watch the late night host's appearance on a Russian late night show – and ponder whether we ought to seriously consider forcing Colbert to run.

Stephen Colbert is in Russia at quite an opportune moment. As he tapes segments there for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” breaking news back in the United States continues to confirm that Russia – and, specifically, Vladimir Putin – orchestrated hacking and other interference to impact last year’s presidential election.

That’s why, tongue-in-cheek, Colbert went on the Russian late-night show “Evening Urgant” (hosted by Ivan Urgant) to announce his plan to run for U.S. president in 2020.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Shakes Up the Emmy Talk Show Race, As Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, and Trevor Noah Get In The Game

After taking a few shots of vodka (with a pickle chaser), Colbert said, “I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself! If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please let me know!”

He ended the segment, “A strong America, a strong Russia!” Colbert also posted a photo on his Twitter account, with a note directed to President Trump: “Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’m in Russia. If the “tapes” exist, I’ll bring you back a copy!”

.@realDonaldTrump Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’m in Russia. If the “tapes” exist, I’ll bring you back a copy! pic.twitter.com/v5flvAMtFY — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 22, 2017

But perhaps Colbert shouldn’t be joking – the host is educated, telegenic, compassionate and the kind of leader that the country could actually use right about now. And if the election of Trump taught us anything, it’s that the U.S. public is hungry to make any sort of change, and experience need not be necessary. As a matter of fact, TV experience is a plus. Let the “Draft Colbert 2020” campaign begin today.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert Asks Cartoon Donald Trump Why He Can’t Stop Tweeting — Watch

Watch the clip below from Russian TV – and as a bonus, see promos for other shows on Russia’s state-run 1TV.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.