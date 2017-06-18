‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Barb Probably Isn’t Returning, and That’s OK

We're better off without her, friends.

“Stranger Things” fans are unlikely to go trick-or-treating this Halloween, as season two of Netflix’s breakout hit debuts on that most spooky of holidays. As excited as many surely are to return to Hawkins, director/producer Shawn Levy warns viewers not to get their hopes up for the return of a certain beloved character: good ol’ Barb.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Newscast Alludes to the Fate of Barb — Watch

“We are going to do things that fans will be disappointed in but I think they will be more satisfied by,” Levy says in a Facebook Live interview with THR. “I’ll give one example that I’ve been asked about a hundred times which is people still think Barb’s alive. Because you think you want that but you wouldn’t really want that.”

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Photos: The Boys Are Back in Town, but Where’s Eleven?

Barb, who featured in this year’s Golden Globes opening segment (“Barb is still alive!”) and inspired a hilarious Vice takedown (“The person who knows Barb best — her mother — when confronted with the information that ‘something bad has happened to Barb’ is like, ‘Eh: Fuck Barb'”) emerged as a fan favorite during the show’s first season for some reason. Watch Levy’s full interview below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.