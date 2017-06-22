‘Stronger’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany Look Incredible in Boston Bombing Drama

David Gordon Green directs two of our favorite actors in what looks to be a dramatic powerhouse.

David Gordon Green didn’t exactly knock it out of the park with his last feature, the 2015 Sandra Bullock misfire “Our Brand is Crisis,” but he’s got what looks to be one powerhouse of a comeback on his hands with “Stronger.”

The Boston Marathon Bombing drama stars the very appealing duo of Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany and is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Jeff Bauman. Gyllenhaal plays Bauman, a victim of the bombing who lost his legs.

Maslany plays Bauman’s girlfriend, Erin Hurley. The supporting cast includes Miranda Richardson, Clancy Brown and Frankie Shaw.

“Stronger” is the second major motion picture to focus on the Boston Marathon Bombing after Peter Berg and Mark Whalberg’s “Patriots Day,” which was released last December. While that film took a detailed look at the manhunt to capture the terrorists behind the attack, “Stronger” looks to be a more intimate look at the lives affected.

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will release “Stronger” in theaters September 22. Watch the debut trailer below:

