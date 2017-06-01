Studio Ghibli Theme Park Will Re-Create The World Of ‘My Neighbor Totoro’

Ghibli Park is set to open in 2020 as part of Expo Park, outside Nagoya.

Studio Ghibli fans are no strangers to dreaming big. Those dreams can now become reality, when the first fully dedicated Ghibli amusement park opens in 2020. Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki announced plans for the 500-acre addition to Nagoya’s Expo Park on Wednesday.

The park will re-create the world of “My Neighbor Totoro,” the 1988 classic from the beloved animation studio. The park will not necessarily have rides, but in true Ghibli fashion, will encourage visitors to enjoy flowers and trees from each of the four seasons. Expo Park already has a replica of Satsuki and Mei’s house, the two main characters in “Totoro.” It is not known if Ghibli Park will eventually expand to include more of the studio’s hits like “Spirited Away” and “Princess Mononoke,” both directed by company co-founder Hayao Miyazaki.

For those wishing to do a double header, the studio also maintains The Ghibli Museum in Tokyo, which boasts replicas of classic Ghibli characters and interactive exhibits. The new park, set to open in 2020, will be their biggest immersive endeavor to date.

