‘Sun Dogs’ Exclusive: Jennifer Morrison Goes From Television Star to Indie Film Director in Debut Feature — Watch

The "Once Upon a Time" actress is behind the camera for her first feature in this Los Angeles Film Festival premiere.

Jennifer Morrison is best known for her television work on “House,” where she spent six seasons as Dr. Allison Cameron, and “Once Upon a Time,” the ABC fairy tale series which the actress just left after six seasons of playing the lead role of Emma Swan. So what’s Morrison to do now that’s she no longer bound to TV? Start a filmmaking career, that’s what.

READ MORE: Female Filmmakers Call to Arms: Minnie Driver, Jennifer Morrison and More Call For 50% Women Directors

Morrison is behind the camera for her first feature debut “Sun Dogs,” which premieres at the Los Angeles Film Festival this Sunday. The film stars Michael Angarano as a young misfit who fails his attempts to join the Marines and decides to serve his country anyway by trying to figure out if a casino manager is a terrorist mastermind. “Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist plays a runaway who helps in his investigation. The supporting cast includes Allison Janney and Ed O’Neill.

Morrison, who is also known for her television guest role on “How I Met Your Mother,” has mostly stayed clear of the big screen. She had a supporting role in Greg McLean’s “The Darkness” last year, and also is in the cast of the upcoming horror film “Amityville: The Awakening.”

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.