Thom Yorke Is ‘Absolutely Terrified’ To Be Composing His First Original Score For ‘Suspiria’

The Radiohead frontman is taking on music duties for Luca Guadagnino's horror remake "Suspiria."

Whether you think remaking Dario Argento’s Italian horror classic “Suspiria” is good idea or not, there’s no denying just how enticing the new version looks on paper. Not only is Luca Guadagnino behind the camera, and not only does the ensemble cast include his “A Bigger Splash” stars Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson, but the movie has also recruited Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke to compose his first original movie score.

READ MORE: ‘Suspiria’: Radiohead’s Thom Yorke to Score Luca Guadagnino’s Horror Remake

Thew news of Yorke’s involvement broke last month, and it was especially exciting given how much success his bandmate Johnny Greenwood has had when it comes to movie scores. Greenwood has been behind the original scores for “There Will Be Blood,” “The Master,” “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and more, and there’s no reason Yorke shouldn’t be able to deliver a score on par with any of those. The pressure is certainly on, and Yorke is definitely feeling it.

“It’s absolutely terrifying,” the musician told BBC Music 6 (via Pitchfork) about creating a music score. “It’s hard because I’m way out of my comfort zone, and I can’t read music so it’s not like I’m writing for orchestra. I’m building it all myself. In fact, I watched ‘Blade Runner’ twice at the weekend. ‘Oh, that sound, I could do something like that, that’s quite easy…I’ll rip that bit off there and that bit there and I’ll be fine.'”

“Normally [scoring] a horror movie involves orchestras, these specific things,” he added. “But Luca [Guadagnino], the director, and Walter [Fasano], the editor, are very much, like, find your own path with it…I just have to find a way into it.”

We’ll be excited to see just how Yorke finds his way into it. The movie is being produced and distributed by Amazon Studios, but no release date has been set. Guadagnino wrapped production earlier this year, and if the movie is finished in time it could appear at the Venice Film Festival, where Guadagnino is a household name.

