‘Suspiria’ Uncut 35mm Print Has Been Discovered and Will Screen Across the Country

Prepare to see Dario Argento's Italian horror movie as it was originally intended.

Now this is some awesome news, horror movie lovers.

The Chicago Cinema Society (via Dread Central) has announced it has discovered an uncut 35mm print of Dario Argento’s “Suspiria” that hasn’t been screened since at least 1978. The print was found in the storage room of a closed Italian movie theater and is in such good condition that it will be touring around the country this summer and fall.

READ MORE: ‘Suspiria’: Radiohead’s Thom Yorke to Score Luca Guadagnino’s Horror Remake

In an official message posted on their website, the Chicago Cinema Society wrote:

The Chicago Cinema Society is excited to announce that we have discovered an uncut Italian 35mm print of ‘Suspiria.’ The print was rescued from an Italian cinema that had closed down and the print had gone untouched in their storage area since 1977-78. After a brief inspection to assess the overall condition of the print, it appears as if it had only been screened a handful of times at most. The print is in excellent physical condition with no substantial wear, uncut heads and tails, minimal fading and no vinegar syndrome. Once we had the print in our film archive, we then made a very careful inspection to determine which version of ‘Suspiria’ we had obtained. We were stunned to find that the print is a completely uncut 6 reel print with a run time of 98 minutes in Italian language.

The discovery comes on the heels of a remake that is expected to hit theaters sometime this year. The new version is directed by Luca Guadagnino and stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz. The story follows an American ballet student who transfers to a prestigious dance academy in Germany and gets swept up in a series of supernatural murders. The original starred Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini, Flavio Bucci, Miguel Bosé.

You will be able to see the uncut 35mm print on the big screen at the following locations:

July 28: The Metrograph, New York City, NY

September 16: The Belcourt Theatre, Nashville, TN

October 14: Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline, MA

October 26-27: Northwest Film Forum, Seattle, WA

Early Fall: Venue confirmed and TBA, Los Angeles, CA

Late Fall: Music Box Theatre, Chicago, IL

The Chicago Cinema Society also uploaded five previews of the print on their YouTube page. You can watch them all below. Visit the theater websites for ticketing information.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.