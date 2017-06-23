SXSW Winner ‘Most Beautiful Island’ Is an ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Style Debut Coming to Theaters This Fall

Plus, our weekly rundown of indie film acquisitions from around the globe.

Spanish actress and triple threat Ana Asensio wrote, directed and starred in her feature film debut “Most Beautiful Island,” which won South by Southwest’s grand jury award for narrative feature, and audiences will finally be able to see the thriller, billed as being in the vein of “Eyes Wide Shut” about immigrant life in America, when Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Film release the movie this fall.

Co-starring Natasha Romanova, David Little, Nicholas Tucci, Larry Fessenden and Caprice Benedetti and produced by Fessenden’s Glass Eye Pix, “Most Beautiful Island” had its New York premiere at this week’s BAMcinemaFest. The film is a psychological thriller set in the world of undocumented female immigrants hoping to make a life in New York City.

READ MORE: ‘Most Beautiful Island’ Review: Ana Asensio’s SXSW Winner Is a Spellbinding Thriller About Immigrant Life In AmericaShot on Super 16mm with a voyeuristic sensibility, the movie chronicles one harrowing day in the life of Luciana, a young immigrant woman struggling to make ends meet while striving to escape her past. As her day unfolds, she is whisked through a series of troublesome and unforeseeable extremes. Before the day is over, she finds herself a central participant in a cruel game where lives are placed at risk for the perverse entertainment of a privileged few.

“[Ana Asensio]is fearless in front of and behind the camera,” Peter Goldwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Films, said in a statement. “’Most Beautiful Island’ is a memorable film which captured hearts, minds, and the Grand Jury Prize at SXSW.”

