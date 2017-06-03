T.J. Miller on Leaving ‘Silicon Valley’ and Why He Wants Erlich Bachman to ‘Fade Into the Ether’

The character may not be long for this world.

Erlich, we hardly knew ye. The recent announcement that T.J. Miller’s profanely eloquent scene-stealer shan’t return to “Silicon Valley” next season acts as a sort of spoiler for the next few episodes, though the manner in which he departs the world of Pied Piper and Hooli remains to be seen. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Miller sheds some light on the reasoning behind his decision — and how it might play out onscreen.

READ MORE: ‘Silicon Valley’ and T.J. Miller Part Ways: How Season 5 Can Survive Without Him

“I, unlike, Nietzsche, am a bigger fan of death than the eternal recurrence,” said the actor, whose burgeoning film career would appear to have influenced his decision. He recently appeared in “Deadpool” and “Office Christmas Party,” with roles in “The Emoji Movie” and “Ready Player One” forthcoming.

“When we sat down to read [the finale]… I come in and the first time I see the script is at the table read because I’m best at a cold read, because I’m an improviser by trade,” Miller explained. “We ended the show and as everyone was clapping, as we always do at the end of any table read, I just sat back and I went, ‘That’s it! That’s the way he disappears into the ether. That is…the end of Erlich Bachman.'”

READ MORE: ‘Silicon Valley’ Review: Everyone’s Ready for Life After Erlich, Even While He’s Still Around and Making Deals

“HBO gave me a couple of options,” Miller added, “and I said, ‘Well, look, we’ve got this organic ending, let’s take advantage … I just think the best thing for this show is for this character to fade into the ether. Wouldn’t that be interesting? Wouldn’t that be unexpected?'” It sounds as though Mr. Bachman may not actually survive this month’s season finale, no? Read the full interview at EW.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.