‘T2 Trainspotting’: Watch the First 10 Minutes of Danny Boyle’s Sequel For Free Online

Danny Boyle's sequel is now available on Digital HD, but you can watch the first 10 minutes for free.

Given how beloved “Trainspotting” is for many cinephiles across the country, it’s a bit surprising that Danny Boyle’s long-awaited sequel “T2 Trainspotting” tapped out at the $2.4 million mark at the U.S. box office earlier this year. Reviews may not have been as positive, but you would think the chance to catch up with Renton and the gang after two decades would’ve moved the needle way more than it did.

Luckily, “T2” arrives on Digital HD today, and Sony is celebrating by making the first 10 minutes available for free online to stream. The sequel picks up 20 years after the original and reunites the characters played by Ewen McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle.

In his positive review, IndieWire senior film critic David Ehrlich called “T2 Trainspotting” an “enjoyable nostalgia trip about the extraordinary headache of trying to go home again.” The movie arrives on VOD and Blu-ray June 27. Watch the first 10 minutes below.

