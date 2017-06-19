2017 TV Critics Association Award Nominations Honor ‘Atlanta,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘This Is Us’

"Big Little Lies," "Feud: Bette and Joan," and "Stranger Things" also received multiple nominations for the 33rd annual TCA Awards.

According to the Television Critics Association, it was a big year for women, people of color, dystopias and the afterlife. At least, that’s what can be gleaned from the nominees for the 2017 TCA Award nominees, announced this morning.

In terms of total nominees, FX’s “Atlanta,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and NBC’s “This Is Us” led the pack with four each. Following, with three nominations each, were HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” FX’s “Feud: Bette And Joan,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” and NBC’s “The Good Place.”

Notably, the Individual Achievement in Drama and Comedy nominees, which don’t specify gender, were dominated by women in a variety of key roles, and the only men recognized were men of color, including Sterling K. Brown, Aziz Ansari, and Donald Glover. (That’s right, MTV, the Television Critics Association has been doing gender-neutral awards for quite some time — so slow your roll .)

Justin Theroux’s stunning work on “The Leftovers” did not make the cut for Individual Achievement in Drama, though the seminal HBO series did receive nominations for Program of the Year, as well as Carrie Coon’s incredible work for both her role as Nora Durst as well as her performance in FX’s “Fargo” as Gloria Burgle.

Congratulations to Hulu, by the way, for its first-ever TCA nominations. “The Handmaid’s Tale” snagged four nods: Program of the Year, Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, and Elisabeth Moss for Individual Achievement in Drama.

What effect any of these nominations might have on the upcoming Emmy award nominations is yet to be determined. In the meantime, the 2017 TCA Awards will be presented on Saturday, August 5 , at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.



INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us,” NBC

Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers” & “Fargo,” HBO & FX

Claire Foy, “The Crown,” Netflix

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies,” HBO

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” FX

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None,” Netflix

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place,” NBC

Donald Glover, “Atlanta,” FX

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep,” HBO

Issa Rae, “Insecure,” HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag,” Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” TBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO

“The Lead With Jake Tapper,” CNN

“O.J.: Made in America,” ESPN

“Planet Earth II,” BBC America

“Weiner,” Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

“The Circus,” Showtime

“The Great British Baking Show,” PBS

“The Keepers,” Netflix

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” A&E

“Shark Tank,” ABC

“Survivor: Game Changers,” CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Doc McStuffins,” Disney Junior

“Elena of Avalor,” Disney Channel

“Odd Squad,” PBS

“Sesame Street,” HBO

“Speechless,” ABC

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Atlanta,” FX

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Fargo,” FX

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” Netflix

“The Night Of,” HBO

“Wizard of Lies,” HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul,” AMC

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Americans,” FX (2015 & 2016 Winner in Category)

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Atlanta,” FX

“black-ish,” ABC (2016 Winner in Category)

“Fleabag,” Amazon

“Master of None,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“Veep,” HBO

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Atlanta,” FX

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“The Leftovers,” HBO

“This Is Us,” NBC

NETWORK TALLY

HBO – 12

FX – 11

Netflix – 10

NBC – 7

Hulu – 4

ABC – 3

PBS/PBS KIDS – 3

Amazon – 2

Disney Channel/Disney Junior – 2

Showtime – 2

A&E – 1

AMC – 1

BBC America – 1

CBS – 1

CNN – 1

ESPN – 1

TBS – 1

PROGRAM TALLY- (denotes shows with more than one nomination)

“Atlanta,” FX – 4

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu – 4

“This Is Us,” NBC – 4

“Big Little Lies,” HBO – 3

“Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX – 3

“Stranger Things,” Netflix – 3

“The Good Place,” NBC – 3

“The Crown,” Netflix – 3

“Fargo,” FX – 2

“Fleabag,” Amazon – 2

“Master Of None,” Netflix – 2

“The Leftovers,” HBO – 2

“Veep,” HBO – 2

