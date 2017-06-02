Ted Sarandos Snubbed by Academy and More Details From the Board of Governors Candidates

The Netflix CEO did not make the final list.

Earlier today, the Academy sent an email to all members with the final list of Board of Governors candidates. Conspicuously absent is Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who was hoping to get a chance to run for the board.

Also absent is Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the current president of AMPAS, who’s stepping down this August and not seeking a third three-year term on the 54-member board. You have to be on the board in order to run for President. Actress Laura Dern is one current board member who is gaining support.

The final election begins Monday, June 19 and closes on Friday, June 23.

Among the final list of candidates sent along by an Academy spokesperson (below) are a diverse selection, among them actors branch members Geena Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Edward James Olmos and Rita Wilson (the popular wife of current board member Tom Hanks), cinematographers Guillermo Navarro and Mandy Walker, directors Kimberly Peirce and Kasi Lemmons, executive Lucy Fisher, A & E Indie Films documentary producer Molly Thompson, editor Tina Hirsch and film and TV writers John Ridley, Aline Brosh McKenna and Dana Stevens.

Also vying for a seat are Oscar telecast co-producer Michael De Luca and low-budget horror-monger Jason Blum, as well as several players who used to run studios, among them Rob Friedman, David Linde, and Dick Cook, along with Pixar chief Edwin Catmull.

READ MORE: Netflix Disruptor Ted Sarandos Chases Slot on Academy Board of Governors

Geena Davis Actors Whoopi Goldberg Actors Edward James Olmos Actors Rita Wilson Actors Kerry Barden Casting Directors Lora Kennedy Casting Directors Joseph Middleton Casting Directors Ilene Starger Casting Directors Dion Beebe Cinematographers Russell P. Carpenter Cinematographers Guillermo Navarro Cinematographers Mandy Walker Cinematographers Judianna Makovsky Costume Designers Ellen Mirojnick Costume Designers Isis Mussenden Costume Designers Rosemary Brandenburg Designers John F. DeCuir, Jr. Designers Melissa Stewart Designers Wynn P. Thomas Designers John Badham Directors Kasi Lemmons Directors Kimberly Peirce Directors Donald M. Petrie Directors Kate Amend Documentary Julie Goldman Documentary Morgan Spurlock Documentary Molly Thompson Documentary Dick Cook Executives Daniel R. Fellman Executives Lucy Fisher Executives David Linde Executives Dody J. Dorn Film Editors Tina Hirsch Film Editors Richard Marks Film Editors Michael Tronick Film Editors Kathryn L. Blondell Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Martin Samuel Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Alan Bergman Music Charles Bernstein Music John C. Debney Music Charles Fox Music Albert Berger Producers Jason Blum Producers Michael De Luca Producers Hawk Koch Producers Tony Angellotti Public Relations Bruce R. Feldman Public Relations Rob Friedman Public Relations Christina Kounelias Public Relations Darlie Brewster Short Films and Feature Animation Edwin Catmull Short Films and Feature Animation Bob Kurtz Short Films and Feature Animation Thomas R. Sito Short Films and Feature Animation Bobbi Banks Sound Teri E. Dorman Sound Anna MacKenzie Sound Mark Mangini Sound Richard Edlund Visual Effects Joe Letteri Visual Effects Theresa Ellis Rygiel Visual Effects Bill Taylor Visual Effects Larry Karaszewski Writers Aline Brosh McKenna Writers John Ridley Writers Dana Stevens Writers

