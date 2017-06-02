Back to IndieWire

Ted Sarandos Snubbed by Academy and More Details From the Board of Governors Candidates

The Netflix CEO did not make the final list.

2 mins ago

Earlier today, the Academy sent an email to all members with the final list of Board of Governors candidates. Conspicuously absent is Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who was hoping to get a chance to run for the board. 

Also absent is Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the current president of AMPAS, who’s stepping down this August and not seeking a third three-year term on the 54-member board. You have to be on the board in order to run for President. Actress Laura Dern is one current board member who is gaining support.

The final election begins Monday, June 19 and closes on Friday, June 23.

Among the final list of candidates sent along by an Academy spokesperson (below) are a diverse selection, among them actors branch members Geena Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Edward James Olmos and Rita Wilson (the popular wife of current board member Tom Hanks), cinematographers Guillermo Navarro and Mandy Walker, directors Kimberly Peirce and Kasi Lemmons, executive Lucy Fisher, A & E Indie Films documentary producer Molly Thompson, editor Tina Hirsch and film and TV writers John Ridley, Aline Brosh McKenna and Dana Stevens.

Also vying for a seat are Oscar telecast co-producer Michael De Luca and low-budget horror-monger Jason Blum, as well as several players who used to run studios, among them Rob Friedman, David Linde, and Dick Cook, along with Pixar chief Edwin Catmull.

READ MORE: Netflix Disruptor Ted Sarandos Chases Slot on Academy Board of Governors

Geena Davis Actors
Whoopi Goldberg Actors
Edward James Olmos Actors
Rita Wilson Actors
Kerry Barden Casting Directors
Lora Kennedy Casting Directors
Joseph Middleton Casting Directors
Ilene Starger Casting Directors
Dion Beebe Cinematographers
Russell P. Carpenter Cinematographers
Guillermo Navarro Cinematographers
Mandy Walker Cinematographers
Judianna Makovsky Costume Designers
Ellen Mirojnick Costume Designers
Isis Mussenden Costume Designers
Rosemary Brandenburg Designers
John F. DeCuir, Jr. Designers
Melissa Stewart Designers
Wynn P. Thomas Designers
John Badham Directors
Kasi Lemmons Directors
Kimberly Peirce Directors
Donald M. Petrie Directors
Kate Amend Documentary
Julie Goldman Documentary
Morgan Spurlock Documentary
Molly Thompson Documentary
Dick Cook Executives
Daniel R. Fellman Executives
Lucy Fisher Executives
David Linde Executives
Dody J. Dorn Film Editors
Tina Hirsch Film Editors
Richard Marks Film Editors
Michael Tronick Film Editors
Kathryn L. Blondell Makeup Artists and Hairstylists
Martin Samuel Makeup Artists and Hairstylists
Alan Bergman Music
Charles Bernstein Music
John C. Debney Music
Charles Fox Music
Albert Berger Producers
Jason Blum Producers
Michael De Luca Producers
Hawk Koch Producers
Tony Angellotti Public Relations
Bruce R. Feldman Public Relations
Rob Friedman Public Relations
Christina Kounelias Public Relations
Darlie Brewster Short Films and Feature Animation
Edwin Catmull Short Films and Feature Animation
Bob Kurtz Short Films and Feature Animation
Thomas R. Sito Short Films and Feature Animation
Bobbi Banks Sound
Teri E. Dorman Sound
Anna MacKenzie Sound
Mark Mangini Sound
Richard Edlund Visual Effects
Joe Letteri Visual Effects
Theresa Ellis Rygiel Visual Effects
Bill Taylor Visual Effects
Larry Karaszewski Writers
Aline Brosh McKenna Writers
John Ridley Writers
Dana Stevens Writers

