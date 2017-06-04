Terry Gilliam Wraps Production on ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’ After 17 Years

The writer/director took to Facebook to celebrate.

Terry Gilliam finally knocked down the windmill. After nearly two decades of work, several failed attempts and any number of different actors attached to the project, “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” has finally wrapped production. Gilliam — whose efforts to loosely adapt Miguel de Cervantes’ timeless novel inspired the documentary “Lost in La Mancha” — marked the occasion with a celebratory Facebook post.

“Sorry for the long silence. I’ve been busy packing the truck and am now heading home,” he wrote. “After 17 years, we have completed the shoot of THE MAN WHO KILLED DON QUIXOTE. Muchas gracias to all the team and believers. QUIXOTE VIVE!”

Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver star in the film, which was announced at Cannes last year; Jean Rochefort, Johnny Depp, Robert Duvall, Ewan McGregor and many others were previously involved.

