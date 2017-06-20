‘Thank You for Your Service’ Trailer: Miles Teller Is a Soldier With PTSD — Watch

The directorial debut of "American Sniper" screenwriter Jason Hall hits theaters on October 27.

“American Sniper” screenwriter Jason Hall chose to tackle another war drama for his directorial debut, “Thank You for Your Service,” and Universal Pictures has just released the trailer for the film, via USA Today. Hall adapted the script from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author David Finkel’s 2013 bestselling book of the same name, and cast Miles Teller in the lead role. The film looks at how Post Traumatic Stress Disorder affects American servicemen and women after returning home from war. Finkel spent time embedded with the members of the 2-16 Infantry Battalion in Iraq.

Teller plays a soldier named Adam Schumann, who received two Army commendation medals and an Army achievement medal before returning home to his wife (Haley Bennett) and small children. The film also stars Amy Schemer, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar J. Dorsey and Jayson Warner Smith.

To watch the trailer for “Thank You for Your Service,” which hits theaters on October 27, check out the video below.

