‘The Beguiled’ Exclusive: Here’s What It’s Like to Work On A Sofia Coppola Set — Watch

The cast of "The Beguiled" talk about why working on a Sofia Coppola set is one of the best opportunities in the business.

It’s almost time, ladies and gentlemen. Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” is one of the biggest indie releases of the summer, and it finally arrives in select theaters this Friday. The Civil War-set drama stars Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Colin Farrell, and in our exclusive video below, the cast talks about what a dream it is to work on a Coppola set.

“It’s always very comfortable and everyone is so kind and everyone wants to be there because they want to be there,” Dunst explains. “She really puts together good energies of people and cast members so her vision naturally comes to life.”

“The Beguiled” is set at a Southern boarding school for girls. When a wounded Union solider is brought in to the school to be nursed back to health, the dynamics of the group is thrown into disarray.

