‘The Bureau’ Season 3 Exclusive Trailer: The French Procedural Returns to Sundance Now This Month — Watch

The new season premieres on June 22.

Ahead of this month’s premiere of the third season of “The Bureau,” Sundance Now has shared a new trailer exclusively with IndieWire. Set within the DGSE (General Directorate for External Security), the French procedural first premiered two years ago. Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: Netflix Is Finally Canceling Shows, and Network Executives Admit Why They’re Thrilled By This News

Here’s the synopsis: “Within the French secret service operates a clandestine branch of undercover agents. Dispatched to key locations around the world and living under false identities for years at a time, their mission is to seek out and identify potential sources. In order to fulfill their mission, their false identities must be totally undetectable and highly elaborate. These fabricated identities are called ‘legends.’

“Creating them takes months of work, maintaining them takes discipline. All this and more lies deep in the heart of the most confidential branch of the secret service: The Bureau.”

READ MORE: ‘Fargo’: Noah Hawley Explains the Season 3 Connections to Past Seasons, ‘The Leftovers,’ and ‘The Big Lebowski’

Mathieu Kassovitz, Sara Giraudeau, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, and Léa Drucker star in the show, whose first two seasons consisted of 10 episodes each. Season three of “The Bureau” premieres on Sundance Now on June 22.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.