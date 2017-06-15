‘The Carmichael Show’: Mass Shooting Episode Pulled In Wake of Alexandria Gunman

It's unclear when the episode, "Shoot-Up-Able," will eventually air.

NBC has pushed tonight’s episode of “The Carmichael Show,” which deals with a shooting incident, in light of Wednesday’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

The episode, “Shoot-Up-Able,” may air later in the season, but NBC was not available for comment. The episode centers on Jerrod (Jerrod Carmichael), who returns home after witnessing a mass shooting at a shopping mall. According to the listing, “he fights against being coddled by his family and being labeled a victim, but things are made harder when he’s forced to tell a police officer exactly what he saw.” Later in the episode, Jerrod admits that he may be suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Instead of that episode, NBC will air the episode “Lesbian Wedding,” which was originally scheduled for June 28.

The timing of “Shoot-Up-Able” was obviously coincidental, as the episode was taped months ago. But it’s a reminder that “The Carmichael Show” has earned critical praise for its willingness to tackle hot-button subjects such as guns, in a smart way that mixes humor with honest emotion and dramatic moments.

NBC’s decision is common in the wake of news like what happened in Alexandria; after past shootings, networks have pre-empted episodes of shows such as “Family Guy.” Last year, USA delayed the launch of “Shooter” due to a sniper in Dallas. At the time of the “Shooter” delay, some pundits noted that shootings have become so common in the United States that networks may have to constantly pre-empt shows.

Speaking of timeliness, next week’s episode, “Cynthia’s Birthday,” focuses on the use of the “n” word, in this case by a white character. The debate comes, again coincidentally, soon after the controversy surrounding Bill Maher’s use of the word on HBO.

As IndieWire’s Steve Greene recently noted in his Season 3 review of the show, “Even when tackling these heavy issues — the new season starts out with frank discussions of rape, patriotism and assisted suicide — ‘The Carmichael Show’ mines its best moments of comedy from two people or two opposing sides of a family acknowledging the perspective gap they have between them. And though the show frequently divides various family members along gender or age lines, ‘The Carmichael Show’ has never set up an easy, formulaic us vs. them pattern where the audience can easily predict where everyone will stand.”

“The Carmichael Show’s” prescient ability to discuss headlines as they seemingly happen brings to mind other shows that have faced similar situations, such as “Homeland.” Coincidentally, “Shoot-Up-Able” even features a character singing a song from “Dear Evan Hansen,” which coincidentally would have aired just days after it won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

