Hurry – the Twitter Library, like our democracy, won't be around for long.

The Presidential Twitter Library that this administration deserves is finally opening its doors this weekend.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is promising a “tremendous” experience this weekend as “The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library” has its grand opening on Friday, June 16.

Here’s how to visit: The “library,” located at 3 West 57th Street near Fifth Avenue (“conveniently just a stone’s throw from Trump Tower”), will be free and open to the public daily between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

But – SAD! – the Twitter Library will only be open this weekend. It closes on Sunday, June 18.

According to the show, the library will “feature visual installations and a fully interactive, hands-on experience for hands of all sizes, giving patrons the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to memorialize and celebrate the many “unpresidented” moments of President Trump’s Twitter history.”

Among the highlights, per the opening announcement press release:

• THE COMMANDER-IN-TWEET: If there’s one thing Trump is known for, it’s tweeting in response to potentially sensitive situations. At the library’s marquee attraction, attendees will have the chance to do the same by composing a totally necessary tweet upon a golden toilet installed in the Oval Office. • SAD! A RETROSPECTIVE: A video retrospective will solemnly display a collection of people, places and things that the President has deemed “SAD!” • TRUMP VS. TRUMP: Here we document President Trump’s unique ability to hold a variety of different opinions on the same subject. • VERIFIED SURVIVORS: Listen to a series of testimonials from a collection of verified survivors, as they recount the trauma of being targeted by Trump on Twitter. • DONALD J. TRUMP: A MAN OF CHARACTERS: In a short docufilm narrated by Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper, the library takes a look at the history of Trump and the 140 character platform he’s revolutionized. • MASTER WORKS FROM THE COLLECTION: Sit back and admire some of Trump’s finest work as a master tweeter. • TWISTORY IN THE MAKING: DONALD J. TRUMP ON TWITTER: Attendees will be able to study the broad arc of Trump’s history in one comprehensive timeline. From his very first tweet about his appearance on Letterman, to his proclamations that Obama was born in Kenya, to his important, early morning screeds as the leader of the free world.

The Trump Twitter Library conveniently opens its doors just as Emmy voting gets underway – and the show is definitely in the hunt for the Variety Talk category. No word on whether the Twitter Library will get a chance to visit other cities.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” airs Mondays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.

