‘The Feels’: Constance Wu Stars in Lesbian Comedy That Amusingly Untangles Differences Between the Sexes — Watch

Jenée LaMarque's comedy also boasts an 80% female cast and a 68% female crew.

Hot on the heels of Zoe Lister-Jones’ boundary-busting “Band Aid,” which features an all-female crew, Jenée LaMarque’s upcoming “The Feels” boasts some impressive numbers of its own. With an 80% female cast and a 68% female crew, the raunchy, female-driven comedy is hopefully just the next step in an ever-evolving entertainment industry.

The film, which will bow at the Seattle International Film Festival later this week, also features a decidedly lady-friendly bent, as it is set during a lesbian bachelorette weekend which takes a totally wild turn when the attendees discover one of their own has never experienced an orgasm. Hi jinks, of course, ensue.

In her director’s statement on the film’s Kickstarter page (just a little over a day to go!), LaMarque explains, “‘The Feels’ is an improvised comedy about the female orgasm. I’m excited about this subject matter (LOL) because the female orgasm is something that is relatively taboo, and rarely discussed in our culture. And while the film’s concept could have been executed in a very broad, and predictable way, we’ve taken a grounded, improvised approach that explores the underlying dynamics that allowed this ‘orgasm deception’ to take place.”

She added, “I chose to make this an improvised film because I wanted to capture the funny, weird things that arise naturally among girlfriends. And I wanted to create a story where they talk about their sexuality in a way that feels real, and true, and particular. In order to achieve this, we cast a mixture of comedic actresses (Constance Wu and Angela Trimbur), stand up comedians (Ever Mainard and Josh Fadem) and my real life best friends (recording artist, KARYYN, and my co-writer, Lauren Parks).”

“The Feels” will have its world premiere at the Seattle International Film Festival on June 9, but you can get a look at it below, thanks to our exclusive clip.

If you liked what you see, you can also donate to the film’s Kickstarter campaign, which runs for just over one more day.

