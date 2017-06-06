‘The Freedom to Marry’: Documentary Follows Landmark Fight for Marriage Equality — Watch

Celebrate LGBT Pride Month with Eddie Rosenstein's lauded documentary.

Eddie Rosenstein’s latest, “The Freedom to Marry” follows one of the greatest civil rights stories of our time as it chronicles the marriage equality movement throughout its ongoing campaign to win the right to same-sex marriage in the United States.

The film picks up with a number of key figures, including Evan Wolfson (known to many as the architect of the marriage movement) attorney Mary Bonauto, and other members of their team as they make their way through a decades-long battle. It all ends with a dramatic turn at the United States Supreme Court, capping off an inspiring and insightful look at one of history’s most important fights for justice.

On the heels of its spring theatrical run, the film will now be available digitally this month, all timed to national LGBT pride celebrations this summer. In celebration, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the film that gives a glimpse at Rosenstein’s stunning access and the people he chronicled to tell the story.

“The Freedom to Marry” will be released in the U.S. and Canada via Ro*Co Films June 6 on VOD and across digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.

Check out our exclusive clip below.

