‘The Greatest Showman’ Trailer: Hugh Jackman Is A Singing P.T. Barnum in This Star-Studded Original Musical

The Oscar-winning songwriters of "La La Land" deliver a different kind of original musical spectacle.

The original musical is back, baby. After “La La Land” danced its way to $444 million worldwide and six Oscars, the flood gates have been opened and Hollywood is ready to start pumping out some original musicals. First up is “The Greatest Showman” this Christmas, and it looks to have all the star-studded razzle dazzle required to bring in large crowds of all ages.

Hugh Jackman is front and center in this look at the early struggles and successes of American showman P. T. Barnum, founder of what would become the famous traveling circus Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The supporting cast includes Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. But the real stars might just be original songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won an Oscar for writing “City of Stars” and a Tony for composing the original score to Broadway darling “Dear Evan Hansen.”

20th Century Fox is set to release “The Greatest Showman” in theaters December 25. Check out the first trailer below.

