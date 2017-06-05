‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Is Even More Terrifying With Trump As The Commander — Watch

Funny or Die's latest mash-up is definitely more Die than Funny, as in: "Isn't it funny we're all going to die."

When Hulu’s screen adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit screens this spring, its bleak imagined future where women are enslaved as vessels for procreation under the government’s watchful eye seemed a lot more believable in Donald Trump’s America. Though the novel is from 1985, when Atwood was responding to Reagan-era threats to reproductive rights, the story took on a heightened significance at a time when many Americans are distressed about having a president who bragged openly about sexual assault.

Funny or Die’s recent mash-up makes the connections abundantly clear, in a harrowing parody that may have been aiming for laughs, but comes much closer to chilling political commentary. Overlapping clips of Trump and the First Lady with key moments from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” it’s easy to imagine Elizabeth Moss’ Offred as handmaid to Trump and Melania. (Ew).

Much like their more recent mash-up, with Ivanka standing in as Allison Williams’ Rose in “Get Out,” the editors at Funny Or Die cleverly point out pop culture trends as they relate to the current political climate.

It’s definitely worth a watch, but not if you’re easily spooked:

