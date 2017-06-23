‘The Incredible Jessica James’ Trailer: Jessica Williams Dances Her Way Through Netflix’s Rom-Com — Watch

The film is available to stream on July 28.

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for “The Incredible Jessica James,” a romantic comedy that seems to have delighted nearly everyone who saw it at Sundance this year. The film is being touted as a breakout for former “Daily Show” correspondent Jessica Williams, who plays the title character. Watch the teaser below.

READ MORE: ‘The Incredible Jessica James’ Review: Jessica Williams Makes a Bid For Movie Stardom — Sundance 2017

Williams can be seen on a boring date as well as at her job in the service industry, but mostly she dances — in stairwells, on rooftops and occasionally even in nightclubs. “I’m pretty, I’m smart, I am Coco Queen,” she announces to a party guest who doesn’t seem all that interested.

READ MORE: Netflix Acquires ‘The Incredible Jessica James’ — Sundance 2017

Chris O’Dowd, Noël Wells, Lakeith Stanfield, Megan Ketch and Zabryna Guevara co-star in the film, which was directed by “Grace Is Gone” and “People Places Things” helmer James C. Strouse. “The Incredible Jessica James” is available to stream on Netflix as of July 28.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.