‘The Leftovers’: Damon Lindelof Promises Naked Justin Theroux if HBO Drama Earns Emmy Nominations

As Emmy nomination voting comes to a close, there’s only one reason “The Leftovers” won’t land any nods: Damon Lindelof started his campaign too late.

On Monday evening, the co-creator and showrunner of “The Leftovers” unveiled an Emmys FYC campaign on his Instagram page, and made voters an offer they couldn’t refuse. If “The Leftovers” gets nominated for an Emmy, Justin Theroux gets naked.

OK, OK, it’s a little more specific than that. Take a look for yourself at his first post.

“Nominate Theroux and the sweatpants go away,” Lindelof wrote over a photo of Theroux wearing gray sweatpants and only gray sweatpants. That’s a pretty clear message paired with a pretty enticing photo. It would be hard for anyone on the fence to say no, but there’s more:

“Nominate Carrie and Theroux’s sweatpants come off.” OK, so now there are two nominations needed for the infamous gray sweatpants to get out of the way. But the campaign has only begun.

“Nominate Brenneman and we’ll explain what she found at the bottom of the ocean. [Hint: Theroux’s sweatpants.]” Just when you thought we were out of the Theroux sweatpants game, Damon pulls us back in.

It turns out even when we’re not talking about the sweatpants, Justin Theroux’s body is the best marketing ploy in the show’s arsenal. We’ve known this for some time: Even with glowing critical adulation, a spike in the ratings, and the respect of the industry, none of that trumps the very sweaty body of the series’ leading lad.

The note at the bottom — “I apologize for flooding y’alls’ feeds, but recognition needs to be given to these fantastic artists. I’m done now.” — seemed to mark an end point for Lindelof, until he realized there were a few names he hadn’t mentioned (and a few dick jokes he hadn’t yet made).

“Okay… maybe I’m not TOTALLY done,” Lindelof wrote, along with a photo supporting Kevin Carroll. Next up: the good reverend.

“This was the line as originally scripted,” Lindelof wrote. “Eccleston changed on the set because he’s a genius worthy of an Emmy nod. #TrueStory #ButISitTrue#KevinBelievesIt #WhyWouldntHe”

We’re not going to say Lindelof is lying — we would never — but we’ll merely note we choose to believe him. After all, isn’t that what “The Leftovers” is all about?

“The Leftovers” Season 3 is currently eligible for Emmys in the following categories:

Justin Theroux – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kevin Carroll – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Christopher Eccleston – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Scott Glenn – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Amy Brenneman – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lindsay Duncan – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Liv Tyler – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd – Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Mimi Leder – Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Patrick Somerville & Carly Wray – Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Damon Lindelof & Tom Perrotta – Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series



Voting for the 2017 Primetime Emmys ends Monday, June 26 at 10 p.m. PT. Nominations will be announced Thursday, July 13.

