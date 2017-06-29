Rob Lowe is Convinced He Met Bigfoot and Doesn’t Care If He Sounds Like A ‘Hollywood Kook’ — Watch

Rob Lowe might just have the most bizarre TV series of the summer.

Has Rob Lowe lost his marbles? You might think so after watching the first trailer for A&E’s upcoming docuseries “The Lowe Files,” which finds Lowe and his two sons, Matthew and John Owen, setting out to solve paranormal mysteries and legendary myths across the country. Let’s just say this is not what we expected Lowe to be doing after “The Grinder” was cancelled.

READ MORE: Rob Lowe on Grinding On After ‘The Grinder’

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lowe teases the new series by spoiling what will surely be one of its most talked about episodes. The season finale finds the Lowe gentlemen searching for the one and only Bigfoot, and it turns out they actually saw him with their own eyes. Lowe tells the magazine he saw a creature known as the “wood ape,” which is the Ozark version of Bigfoot.

“I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now,” Lowe explains. “I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed.” Teasing the encounter even more, Lowe said:

We’re 100 miles from the nearest town. We spent 45 minutes on the most rugged, brutal mountain trails. It’s 1 in the morning. There are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons, then something starts approaching our camps that is defying their orders to stop and their warnings that [they were] armed.

“The Lowe Files” is clearly going to be the most bizarre series of the summer. Watch the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.