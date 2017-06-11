‘The Mummy’ Director Alex Kurtzman Is Still Optimistic About the Future of the Dark Universe

He says that "variety is going to be our good friend" as the franchise grows.

“The Mummy” was supposed to launch Universal’s Dark Universe, but it opened to largely negative reviews and a disappointing performance at the box office. Nevertheless, director Alex Kurtzman remains optimistic about the future of the Dark Universe in a new interview with THR, arguing that “variety is going to be our good friend when it comes to the evolution” of that shared cinematic universe. (That probably doesn’t mean Variety itself — their review of “The Mummy” wasn’t so hot, either.)

“You obviously want to set a somewhat consistent tone, so that people know what to expect when you see these movies, but it would be ideal for each movie to have its own identity, which is largely going to be dependent on who is directing the films and who is starring in the films,” Kurtzman continues. “I’m really excited to see what Bill Condon does with ‘Bride of Frankenstein.'”

Condon’s take on that classic is one of several planned by Universal in its ongoing update of the monster movies of yore: “The Invisible Man,” “The Wolfman” and “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” are all forthcoming as well.

