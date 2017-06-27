‘The Path’ Season 3: Freida Pinto Joins the Cast as Hulu Gears Up for a Big 2018

Pinto will join Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan, and Hugh Dancy in the cult compound for Season 3.

The Meyerist movement just snagged a new recruit.

Freida Pinto has joined the cast of “The Path” for its upcoming third season. Production began Monday, June 26 in New York on 13 new episodes, and Hulu has slated an early 2018 release for Season 3.

Pinto signed on as a series regular, playing a mysterious new character named Vera. Hulu’s official statement described her character as such: “A sleek new publicist for the Meyerist movement, Vera forges a personal connection with Eddie (Aaron Paul), but may have her own secret agenda.”

READ MORE: ‘The Path’ Cast and Creator on the Season 2 Finale and Plans for Season 3 (Which is Officially Happening!)

“The Path” examines a family at the center of a controversial movement struggling with relationships, marriage and power, with each episode taking an in-depth look at what it means to choose between the life we live and the life we want.

Season 2 ended with Eddie leading a band of expelled former Meyerists back to the compound, where he plans to make a power play for control of the movement. But Cal (Hugh Dancy) and Sarah (Michelle Monaghan) are holding court for now, even if things are on the outs for the former couple.

Jessica Goldberg’s series has earned strong reviews for its first two seasons, and the cast has been an integral part of the insightful cult story. “The Path” was the first prestige drama series produced at Hulu, which now has another bona fide hit on its hands in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

READ MORE: ‘The Path’ Review: Season 2 Blurs the Line Between Cult and Clergy in Righteous and Riveting Fashion

The Elisabeth Moss-starring series is getting serious Emmy buzz and was recently renewed for a second, 13-episode season. Production is set to begin this fall, but people are still talking about Season 1: In its first week, “The Handmaid’s Tale” was the most viewed original or acquired series to premiere on Hulu.

“The Path” failed to net any award nominations in its first season, but Season 2 is eligible for the 2017 Emmys. No matter what happens during awards season, 2018 is shaping up to be a big year for Hulu.

Pinto is represented by CAA and Principal/Gotham. She was most recently seen in the Showtime limited series, “Guerrilla.”

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.