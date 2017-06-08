‘The Putin Interviews’ New Photos, Trailer and Clip: Putin Says What He Really Thinks About John McCain – Watch

The filmmaker also includes a behind-the-scenes video about making the documentary.

As the Russia investigations are ongoing and became the topic of conversation again in the James Comey hearing on Thursday, Showtime released several new looks at “The Putin Interviews,” a four-part conversation that filmmaker Oliver Stone had with Vladimir Putin that will premiere on June 12.

Among the materials Showtime released are several photos taken from the more than dozen chats that Stone had with Putin that will be cut into a documentary that will air over four nights. The photos depict an often smiling Putin as he talks with the filmmaker, drinks tea, takes a stroll and even appears at a hockey game wearing a jersey, as can be seen in the photo gallery above or here.

The network also released a new extended clip, which comes from the fourth hour of the documentary series. The new clip focuses mainly on Putin’s feelings about Sen. John McCain, who has been vocal about not lifting the sanctions against Russia. McCain has in the past referred to the Russian president as a thug and a KGB criminal.

Surprisingly, Putin responded, “Well honestly, I like Senator McCain to a certain extent. And I’m not joking. I like him because of his patriotism, and I can relate to his consistency in fighting for the interests of his own country.” Of course, Putin disagrees with McCain and continued to explain why.

Watch Putin’s full response below:

Next, in a behind-the-scenes trailer, Stone explains why he made the documentary.

“‘The Putin Interviews’ were undertaken with the intention of clearing up so many of the misunderstandings between the United States and Russia,” he said, adding that most Americans only saw a “propagandized point of view” of Putin.

Stone also comments on the Russian president’s “wry” sense of humor and challenges Americans to decide for themselves if Putin is the United States’ greatest threat. Watch:

“The Putin Interviews” will air over four nights beginning on Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

