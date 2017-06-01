‘The Putin Interviews’ Trailer, Poster and Extended Clip: Oliver Stone Asks the Russian President Whether He Hacked the Election

The four-part documentary begins airing on Showtime on June 12.

“I think you are a cunning person,” Vladimir Putin tells Oliver Stone in the newly released trailer for “The Putin Interviews.” Showtime Documentary Films has also released the first extended clip and poster for the four-part documentary. Avail yourself of all three below.

Stone was granted “unprecedented access to both Putin’s professional and personal worlds” for the project, presumably because the Russian pol was so enamored of last year’s “Snowden”; the filmmaker interviewed his subject more than a dozen times, with their most recent session taking place in February.

“The Putin Interviews” will air on Showtime on four consecutive nights beginning Monday, June 12. It probably won’t end with any Frost/Nixon–style revelations, but that would hardly be the most surprising thing to happen in the last six months.





