‘The Trip to Spain’ Trailer: Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon’s Latest Adventure Looks Truly Delicious

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, the latest film in the "Trip" series features no shortage of delights.

Prepare to get hungry for great food, beautiful vistas, celebrity impressions and the sorts of cruel jokes only two best friends can get away with, as IFC has released the official trailer for “The Trip to Spain.”

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, “Spain” is the third film chronicling actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon’s culinary adventures through Europe (the previous installments took them through England and Italy). Playing (a version of) themselves, the two real life friends consume six incredible meals while trading barbs and Roger Moore impressions, as seen in the trailer below. The film also includes plenty of Spain-specific references, including a memorable homage to “Don Quixote.”

In his review, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich declared that “The Trip to Spain” was the year’s funniest film, writing that “director Michael Winterbottom hasn’t just delivered the funniest movie of the year, but also a comedy that casts its characters in a harsh new light. Far from empty calories, ‘The Trip to Spain’ is nearly as bitter and necessary a commentary on its story’s previous chapters as ‘Before Midnight’ was to the first two episodes of Richard Linklater’s trilogy.”

Following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, “The Trip to Spain” lands in theaters August 11. See it with someone you love — or at least, could imagine going on an extended road trip with.

