Thomas Schlamme Elected New DGA President

Thomas Schlamme has been elected the new president of the Directors Guild of America.

“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen by my peers to lead our guild, and I greatly look forward to taking on the challenges facing our membership and industry,” Schlamme said. “We have a more than 80-year foundation of leadership. Our strength comes from our solidarity and our ability to anticipate the future,” he added. “Regardless of what lies ahead, I’m optimistic that our approach assures we are well prepared to protect our creative and economic rights. I am committed to representing the entire membership, and optimistic about tackling the world of tomorrow together.”

Schlamme has been on the DGA’s National Board since 2005 and has previously served as both Third and Fifth Vice-President.

“The future is upon us and there is no room for complacency, that’s why I want Tommy in the lead,” said Betty Thomas, who placed Schlamme’s name in nomination. “Through nuance and guts he’s led us to better and better contracts. There is nobody better prepared or better suited for this role than Tommy Schlamme.”

Schlamme’s credits include “So I Married an Axe Murderer” and extensive television work, including on “The West Wing,” “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Parenthood.”

