T.J. Miller Reveals ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Stars Might Be ‘Happy With Me Not Around’

The comedian announced earlier this year that he would be leaving "Silicon Valley" after this season.

Who would have known that when T.J. Miller visited the Above Average offices, he would finally reveal the status of his relationship with former “Silicon Valley” castmates? The online comedy content producer released a hilarious video of the “Silicon Valley” actor grabbing multiple quick drinks at the water cooler and giving his insight on how he thinks the cast really feels about his departure.

READ MORE: T.J. Miller on Leaving ‘Silicon Valley’ and Why He Wants Erlich Bachman to ‘Fade Into the Ether’

“No, I’m sure that, actually a couple of them, are happy with me not around. I’m sort of, um, I’m a less funny version of that character,” Miller confesses to newly introduced “superfan” Robert King, who had asked whether or not the “Silicon Valley” regulars would miss him.

Though uncomfortable, the latest installment of Above Average’s “Your Biggest Fan” series revealed some interesting information about the comedy star as well as some insight into his new HBO special, “Meticulously Ridiculous.” Like finding out that Miller’s life is more ridiculous than meticulous: “You have to be meticulous if you want to be a comedian. Otherwise I’d have it all be ridiculous — I mean look at how I’m dressed.” Robert doesn’t know how to respond, and things get progressively more awkward from there.

Miller announced his departure from HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” where he played the delusional “incubator” chief Erlich Bachman, earlier this year. The news shocked fans, but with how busy the funny man’s acting résumé has been lately, it’s really no surprise. From playing Wade Wilson’s best friend Weasel in “Deadpool” to playing the goofy CEO with a heart of gold in “Office Christmas Party,” it seems like Miller is looking to broaden his horizons and do new things.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.