‘Transparent’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer: The Pfeffermans Head Out On A New Spiritual Adventure

The Emmy Award winner returns for what looks like its most spiritual season yet.

With eight Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes under its belt, Amazon’s comedy-drama series “Transparent” heads into its fourth season as one of the most critically acclaimed titles on television. The show is expected to rack up Emmy nominations next month for its third season, which ended with the Pfefferman clan finding a sense of common ground while on a cruise. The family coming together will be a big part of Season 4, as the show heads to Israel and gets more spiritual than ever.

Amazon’s official Season 4 synopsis reads: “The Pfeffermans take off on a spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history. Maura heads to Israel to speak at a conference and makes a startling discovery. Before long the rest of the family joins her for an explosive adventure. Adrift in the desert, Maura, Ali, Sarah, Josh and Shelly ultimately set off on their own paths to find acceptance, love, and truth.”

The first teaser trailer is embedded below, and it includes a lot of the show’s acclaim thus far and some teases at where the story goes next. All 10 episodes of the new season will be available to stream on Amazon Prime beginning September 23. Watch the teaser below.

