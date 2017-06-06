‘Twin Peaks’ Episode 5 Guide to Returning Characters and Their Wacky Pasts

See which two characters once shared a romantic fling.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from “Twin Peaks: The Return” episodes as they’re released weekly.]

In the Episode 5 of “Twin Peaks,” we saw more of the town and that included some characters we’ve already reunited with in earlier episodes. Dr. Jacoby (Russ Tamblyn) has a conspiracy theory webcast in which he’s selling his golden shovels guaranteed to “shovel your way out of the shit,” Shelly (Madchen Amick) has to help out her daughter financially again because that no-good husband of hers can’t keep a job, and Hawk and Andy (Michael Horse, Harry Goaz) are still sifting through the old Laura Palmer case files. Speaking of, Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is still living that Dougie life as an insurance agent and has his own stack of case files to sift through.

We also see a few more familiar faces for the first time this season. Here’s a breakdown of who’s who from the original series that showed up in Episode 5:

Bob (Frank Silva)

Showtime/ABC

In the original series, Bob was the main antagonist and evil spirit that caused men to do awful things. His possession of Leland Palmer (Ray Wise) caused him to sexually abuse and kill his daughter Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). Bob was in the Black Lodge when we first met Cooper’s doppelgänger, who then escaped into the real world and stranded Cooper there. Once outside, Evil Cooper crashed his forehead into the bathroom mirror and began laughing as a reflection of Bob mimicked his glee for also escaping.

Although there’s a brief glimpse of Bob’s face in first two episodes to remind viewers of Cooper’s doppelgänger, it’s not until Episode 5 that we have confirmation that he’s still inside the Evil Cooper somewhere.

“You’re still with me. That’s good,” says Evil Cooper to his reflection in prison.

This is horrifying to realize since the murderous Evil Cooper is bad enough, but with Bob’s greater experience at creating havoc and pain, not many will stand a chance.

Old footage had to be repurposed because Frank Silva died in 1995 and couldn’t reprise the role.

Mike Nelson (Gary Hershberger)

Showtime

In the original series, Mike was a high school jock, BBFs with Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) and knew Laura Palmer from school. After he broke up with Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle), he had a relationship with the much older Nadine Hurley (see below) temporarily, when she thought she was a teenager, after a botched suicide attempt. They had even gotten a hotel room and spent an “unbelievable” night together, according to Mike.

Twenty-five years later, Mike is working behind a desk and refuses to give Steven Burnett (Caleb Landry Jones) a job because his resume and application are a mess and incomplete.

Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton)

Showtime

Twenty-five years ago, Norma was in a loveless marriage and pining for her old sweetheart Ed Hurley, who’s married to Nadine (see below). Norma and waitress Shelly Johnson would always confide in each other about their love woes since Shelly was married to the abusive Leo Johnson.

As this series checks back in, Norma still owns the diner. She notices that Shelly has given money yet again to her daughter Becky (Amanda Seyfried), who’s married to drug addict and general layabout Steven, who had failed the job interview earlier that day with Mike Nelson.

Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie)

Showtime

Nadine’s marriage to Ed Hurley was never solid since he and Norma were always still in love and seeing each other behind Nadine’s back. Ed had also caused her to lose her left eye after a hunting accident. She always seemed somewhat emotionally fragile, and after her patent for silent drape runners was turned down, she attempted suicide by overdosing on pills. This made her regress and think she was a teenager, which is when she had starting seeing Mike. A sandbag falling on her head brought her back to her senses.

In the revival, we see Nadine happily watching Dr. Jacoby’s webcast while sipping what looks like a protein shake.

