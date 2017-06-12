‘Twin Peaks’: Episode 6 Guide to Returning Characters and Their Deep History With the Town

The show still hasn’t revealed where Audrey Horne is.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from “Twin Peaks: The Return” episodes as they’re released weekly.]

“Twin Peaks” is one-third of the way through its 18-episode limited series, but it is still trotting out some familiar faces. As a reminder, here are the returning characters we’ve already reunited with in Episodes 1 and 2, Episode 3 and 4, and Episode 5. And while it’s a small town, it’s not that small, and we have yet to see some of our favorites.

READ MORE: ‘Twin Peaks’ Episode 6 Review: A Long-Awaited Character Finally Arrived and Was Awesome

In Sunday’s most recent episode, two people who were seen in the film follow-up “Fire Walk With Me” served to connect the original series to the Showtime revival. David Lynch has worked his magic, and this town is feeling more and more real each episode. Both of the returning characters arrived in conjunction with a key moment in the episode, when Richard Horne (Eamon Farren) kills a young boy in a hit-and-run. Thus, both of these characters were essential in establishing the town’s continuity and usual tranquility, which were viciously disrupted by the horrifying incident.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s who from the original series and “Fire Walk with Me” that showed up in Episode 6:

Carl Rodd (Harry Dean Stanton)

Showtime

Carl was a Twin Peaks resident since childhood and graduated from Twin Peaks High in 1958, but had taken a detour in his youth with the U.S. Coast Guard and later lived in Alaska and Canada, all of which is detailed in the book “The Secret History of Twin Peaks.” In the film “Fire Walk with Me,” Carl has returned to the area and is the owner of the Fat Trout Trailer Park in Deer Meadow, Washington. He speaks to FBI Agents Chester Desmond (Chris Isaak) and Sam Stanley (Kiefer Sutherland) during their investigation into the murder of Teresa Banks (Pamela Gidley) He also speaks to Cooper, who was looking for the missing Desmond later. Carl is still the owner of the trailer park 25 years later.

READ MORE: ‘Twin Peaks’ Soundtrack: Listen to This Haunting Playlist of All the Bands Performing in the Bang Bang Bar

Heidi (Andrea Hays)

Showtime

Heidi is a German waitress at the Double R Diner. She actually first appeared in the pilot episode of the original series when she’s late to work, a common occurrence for her since she was usually “jump-starting the old man again.” She’s best known for her cheery disposition and habit of giggling, which can still be heard in the diner today.

Which other residents would you want to see return? And where do you think Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) is?

Check back next week for Part 7.

“Twin Peaks” airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.