‘Twin Peaks’: These 2 New Characters Are Bringing Dreadful Deja Vu to the Show

The offspring of two Twin Peaks residents are giving us flashbacks. Is it happening again?

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from “Case Files,” the fifth episode of “Twin Peaks.”]

Almost a third of the way through its season, “Twin Peaks” has given a few more clues about where the show is heading, and it doesn’t look good. In fact, we’re afraid that history may repeat itself if Agent Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) doesn’t snap out of his Dougie stupor and get back to solving crimes and eating pie.

Among a cast of 217 people, the show has brought back a number of familiar faces but has also introduced new players, some of whom have already met their untimely ends. In Episode 5, however, two new characters have given cause for concern, mainly because they’re giving off serious deja vu.

Richard Horne (Eamon Farren)

In Sunday’s episode, we meet a young man who makes quite the first impression as he puffs from a cigarette defiantly under a “No Smoking” sign (Exhibit A, above). His lazy gaze and sharp cheekbones are not just for show. He’s a rebel with a cause, and it’s not selling Girl Scout cookies. After making what appears to be a clandestine bribe via Hollywood’s favorite cigarette brand to an off-duty deputy, the man invites one of the women who’ve been eyeing him from the adjoining booth to sit next to him and then mauls her in a very familiar fashion (Exhibit B, below).

Bless the very thorough credits roll at the end of every episode that has offered clues to people’s identities and no doubt a fair share of red herrings. Even if learning how to spell Naomi Watts’ character’s name — “Janey-E” — has no bearing on the overall story, it’s still much appreciated information. In this case, the man is revealed to be “Richard Horne,” a very likely relation to the Great Northern Hotel owner Benjamin Horne (Richard Beymer), his brother Jerry (David Patrick Kelly) and of course Ben’s daughter Audrey (Sherilyn Fenn), whom we haven’t seen yet this season. Where is she?

It’s possible Richard could be the son of any of the three, although age-wise, he seems like he’s a contemporary of the Brennans’ most excellent son Wally Brando, so it’s more than likely he’s Audrey’s son. As for his father, well, if his horrifying attitude and treatment towards women are any indication, he could have been fathered by Evil Cooper, who looked a like like OG Cooper after escaping the Black Lodge. Audrey may not have been the wiser. It wouldn’t be surprising if he was hanging out with the “Fire Walk With Me” tattoo crowd.

Becky Burnett (Amanda Seyfried)

The second Twin Peaks resident who is giving us flashbacks is Becky Burnett (the perfectly cast Amanda Seyfried), the daughter of diner waitress Shelly Johnson (Madchen Amick) who is called on time and time again to loan Becky money that never gets paid back. Becky seems fairly sweet, but has horrible taste in men since her husband Steven (Caleb Landry Jones) is a drug addict who can’t hold down a job. She also has horrible judgment, snorting the last of the cocaine as an escape. The show couldn’t have painted a better victim.

Becky, with her blonde hair, cool blue eyes and angelic face is reminder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), who also had the town fooled into thinking she led a perfect life. Beneath that veneer of all-American good girl, Laura was also into drugs, was dealing with sexual abuse and fell into the wrong crowd… one that led to her death.

For Shelly’s sake we hope that Becky doesn’t meet such a grim fate, but it was eerie to see Becky throw her head back in the car in ecstasy. That pose carries echoes of that of a homecoming queen, who had been wrapped in plastic. Let’s hope Becky never catches Richard’s eye.

