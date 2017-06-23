‘Unconventional’ Trailer: Rooster Teeth Documentary Explores the Wild World of Fan Conventions

In this new documentary, Rooster Teeth co-founder Gus Sorola travels the country to see what brings fan conventions together.

Rooster Teeth, the digital production company behind the popular web series like “Lazer Team” and “Red Vs. Blue,” has been breaking into the documentary space recently with efforts such as “Haus of Pain” and “The Tattooist.” This June, their doc efforts continue with with the hilarious fan convention documentary “Unconventional.”

READ MORE: Rooster Teeth Adds Guest Star William Sadler & More To ‘Day 5’ Cast — Exclusive

The latest Rooster Teeth documentary follows company co-founder Gus Sorola, no stranger to the convention scene himself having been a big presence at RTX Sidney and E3, as he travels the country and attends the most unconventional conventions there is to offer. Why embark on such a mission? To identify the connection that draws thousands of people together no matter how obscure the interest.

“Unconventional,” directed by Mat Hames of Alpheus, premieres on June 30t exclusively on FIRST, Rooster Teeth’s streaming service available at RoosterTeeth.com and on Xbox One, Apple TV, iOS and Android apps.

Watch the exclusive trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.