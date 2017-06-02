Save ‘Underground,’ And Don’t Piss Off David Simon — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

Words featured in this week's Showrunner Tweets: "Vera Drake," "farting," "seahorse baby's penis."

This week: “BoJack Horseman” reveals its FYC campaign (and it’s pretty great), while “Underground” fights for a new home and showrunners celebrate Jessica Chastain.

#UndergroundOnNetflix

The disappointing news that WGN America will not be green-lighting a third season of “Underground” led to social media calls for other services and networks to pick up the series.

One person who thinks that sounds like a great idea? “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien, who even made sure to tag “Underground” co-creator Misha Green:

"You got to be intentional with your aim, cause He will provide!" #UndergroundOnNETFLIX pic.twitter.com/evOmybHTNy — Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) May 31, 2017

Speaking of Netflix, This Is One Sitcom Taping Worth Considering

“One Day At A Time” Season 1 was one of the year’s unexpected multi-camera gems — it’s certainly the best multi-camera sitcom on Netflix. And now a second season is in production; if you’re in Los Angeles, as we learn from executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett below, this is your chance to see the talented cast in person. We’re talking about Rita freakin’ Moreno, y’all.

We start taping @OneDayAtATime THIS WEEK! Come on out and see a live taping! https://t.co/tEXnooljac pic.twitter.com/lsVvHKiqpo — Gloria C Kellett (@everythingloria) May 30, 2017

This… Would Have Been Something To See

In response to this query:

Please quote tweet with your all time favorite theater going movie experience — Antoine Linguine (@aklingus) May 28, 2017

“Father Ted” and “IT Crowd” producer Graham Linehan came up with this:

Didn't see it for obvious reasons, but I remember seeing advertised a 'mother and baby screening' of 'Vera Drake'. https://t.co/6Oe9aAeTtF — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) May 29, 2017

“Vera Drake,” in case you forgot, was the 2004 abortion drama starring Imelda Staunton. Yikes.

Everyone In This Tweet Rocks

As retweeted by “Queen Sugar” showrunner Ava DuVernay:

Once again, shout out these inspirational women of colour – they are the change we wanna see https://t.co/Q6FL3Ulw6x — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 29, 2017

The Set of “Catastrophe” Sounds Like a Very Classy Place

Though perhaps one of the things that we love best about the Amazon comedy co-created by Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney is that the two stars keep it real…

Farting helps reduce high blood pressure and is good for your health — Life Hacks (@LifeHacks) May 29, 2017

…maybe a little too real.

“The Compassionate Wake-Up Slap”

“The Magicians” showrunner Sera Gamble was truly struck by this comment by David Lynch in the latest issue of “Entertainment Weekly” (mild spoiler for Episode 4 of “Twin Peaks” Season 3):

"Change their hearts or die." I just love this line from @LynchFoundation in the latest @EW. King of the compassionate wake-up slap. pic.twitter.com/AUDLNkH3jQ — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) May 29, 2017

Sorry, Timothy

This week, in “cast members admitting their feelings were hurt on Twitter who showrunner Dave Mandel later retweets”…

THIS ONE REALLY HURT https://t.co/5o9IgK9x4p — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) May 29, 2017

David Simon, Spitting Fire Once Again

In response to this charming young man on Twitter:

From a guy who glorifies journalists (hack infotainers), cops (racist murderers), and drug dealers (corrupt soulless animals) Hollywood Meh🙄 — Walter Kovacs (@dishonest_press) May 29, 2017

“The Wire” and “Treme” executive producer David Simon had the following retort:

I haven't been yet been able to create a drama out of empty, hyperbolic, two-dimensional internet trolls, but then, who has? Blocked. https://t.co/EGsXOuVoUw — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 29, 2017

As one reply noted:

Yeah, you really glorified all those characters…… — Aiko 4386 (@aiko4386) May 29, 2017

This Sounds Like a Valuable Public Service

“The Mindy Project” creator Mindy Kaling has a request:

Seeking a charismatic person to watch The Keepers and recount it in broad strokes, like a natural storyteller, in ten minutes. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 29, 2017

If you watch a documentary and recount it well at a barbecue I hold you in the same esteem as someone with a PhD. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 29, 2017

This is indeed a valuable skill set — because trust us, “The Keepers” is not. easy. to. watch.

Still friends with all these folks. And @JohnCMcGinley and @ranwins and everyone who worked there with me. Also, I barely look fat. https://t.co/Q8cMtl5kAv — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 29, 2017

Everyone Loves Jessica Chastain

As previously reported by IndieWire, the star and Cannes jury member spoke passionately about the poor portrayal of women in film during a press conference — words which resonated with more than one female creator.

On the jury at Cannes, had the platform to say whatever she wanted, and spoke her truth! https://t.co/xYxvh8Y31p — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 30, 2017

And she loves everyone right back.

Wood-iacs? Woodphiles

Guys – it might be time to start making a #ZachWoods fan name. Thoughts? #PlayingHouseUSA pic.twitter.com/yubj9u9sV0 — Playing House (@PlayingHouseUSA) May 30, 2017

Like a fine wine, this tall weirdo gets better every year. Amiright ladies? #ZachWoods is also an improv genius FYI @PlayingHouseUSA https://t.co/nfKwuXCgVP — Jessica St. Clair (@Jessica_StClair) May 30, 2017

We could have gone further, trying to come up with names for Zach Woods enthusiasts. But it felt like a dangerous path.

We Are Cautiously Optimistic

In times like these, “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway just won’t give up. (Though she might seek some help.)

Amazing to spend time backstage talking resistance at #CodeCon with @HillaryClinton! — Jill Soloway (@jillsoloway) May 31, 2017

Best. Emmys. Campaign. Ever.

And finally, “BoJack Horseman” really knows how to say “for your consideration.”

THRILLED we were able to get a seahorse baby's penis on a giant billboard for commuting Angelenos to look at while stuck in morning traffic. pic.twitter.com/tW2XBFVmVA — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) May 30, 2017

