Save ‘Underground,’ And Don’t Piss Off David Simon — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.
READ MORE: Mindy Kaling Has Some Thoughts on Hugh Jackman’s Career
This week: “BoJack Horseman” reveals its FYC campaign (and it’s pretty great), while “Underground” fights for a new home and showrunners celebrate Jessica Chastain.
#UndergroundOnNetflix
The disappointing news that WGN America will not be green-lighting a third season of “Underground” led to social media calls for other services and networks to pick up the series.
One person who thinks that sounds like a great idea? “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien, who even made sure to tag “Underground” co-creator Misha Green:
Speaking of Netflix, This Is One Sitcom Taping Worth Considering
“One Day At A Time” Season 1 was one of the year’s unexpected multi-camera gems — it’s certainly the best multi-camera sitcom on Netflix. And now a second season is in production; if you’re in Los Angeles, as we learn from executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett below, this is your chance to see the talented cast in person. We’re talking about Rita freakin’ Moreno, y’all.
This… Would Have Been Something To See
In response to this query:
“Father Ted” and “IT Crowd” producer Graham Linehan came up with this:
“Vera Drake,” in case you forgot, was the 2004 abortion drama starring Imelda Staunton. Yikes.
Everyone In This Tweet Rocks
As retweeted by “Queen Sugar” showrunner Ava DuVernay:
The Set of “Catastrophe” Sounds Like a Very Classy Place
Though perhaps one of the things that we love best about the Amazon comedy co-created by Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney is that the two stars keep it real…
…maybe a little too real.
“The Compassionate Wake-Up Slap”
“The Magicians” showrunner Sera Gamble was truly struck by this comment by David Lynch in the latest issue of “Entertainment Weekly” (mild spoiler for Episode 4 of “Twin Peaks” Season 3):
Sorry, Timothy
This week, in “cast members admitting their feelings were hurt on Twitter who showrunner Dave Mandel later retweets”…
David Simon, Spitting Fire Once Again
In response to this charming young man on Twitter:
“The Wire” and “Treme” executive producer David Simon had the following retort:
As one reply noted:
This Sounds Like a Valuable Public Service
“The Mindy Project” creator Mindy Kaling has a request:
This is indeed a valuable skill set — because trust us, “The Keepers” is not. easy. to. watch.
Everyone Loves Jessica Chastain
As previously reported by IndieWire, the star and Cannes jury member spoke passionately about the poor portrayal of women in film during a press conference — words which resonated with more than one female creator.
And she loves everyone right back.
Wood-iacs? Woodphiles
We could have gone further, trying to come up with names for Zach Woods enthusiasts. But it felt like a dangerous path.
READ MORE: Zach Woods Compares His ‘Silicon Valley’ Character to a ‘New England Mom,’ and Here’s Why That’s Hysterically Tragic
We Are Cautiously Optimistic
In times like these, “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway just won’t give up. (Though she might seek some help.)
Best. Emmys. Campaign. Ever.
And finally, “BoJack Horseman” really knows how to say “for your consideration.”
Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.