‘Veep’: Watch Host Adam Scott Roast Selina Meyer During Full Disastrous ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

Plus, further proof that Adam Scott is the late-night host the TV world needs.

To put it plainly, this week’s episode of “Veep” did not go well for Selina Meyer.

But like so many of the other season-long disasters of her post-presidency tenure, her misfortune was the audience’s gain. The latest stop on the Meyer blunder trail took her to the set of “The Tonight Show,” set in a bizarre universe where Adam Scott is the host and unqualified presidents are called out on egregious mistakes.

HBO hid the full, five-minute “Tonight Show” segment as an Easter egg in the official Meyer Fund for Adult Literacy, AIDS, The Advancement of Global Democracy, Military Family Assistance and Childhood Obesity website (the tremendous collection of cringeworthy staff photos is worth the deep dive). And it’s even more horrific than what made it into the episode.

Even without the peek into the pre-show green-room banter that followed Selina out onto the set (although if you look closely as the curtains open, you can still see Gary scurrying to stay off-camera), she still manages to savage her daughter, her new beau and her legacy, all in less time than it takes to read the prologue to her memoir (which faithfully preserves that opening-sentence typo).

This full segment is another example of “Veep” taking full swipes at network TV programming, after poking fun at the behind-the-scenes shenanigans of “CBS This Morning” all season long. With this version of “The Tonight Show,” Alternate-Reality Adam Scott still serves up the “everything is fun!” side of late night, delivered with the caustic edge you’d expect from a show that tossed in this many jokes at Catherine’s expense.

And for everyone who wished that string of elementary school students reading negative reviews of Selina’s book went on a bit longer, you’re in luck.

For the full joke-filled trainwreck (with a perfect capper from Scott), watch the segment below:

