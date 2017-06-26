‘Veep’: God Help Us All, Here’s Jonah Ryan’s Presidential Campaign Website

Only Jonah would have a curated Twitter list that has the National Park Service and an MRA meme account side by side.

The last time “Veep” launched a Jonah Ryan campaign, the show gave us a thirty second outtake reel of the hapless, failing-upward Congressman fumbling with an axe in the middle of a forest.

Now, after a shocking Season 6 finale, the next “Veep” frontier appears to be a…[gulp]…Jonah Ryan presidential campaign. In the wake of Sunday night’s episode, the show launched Jonah’s official campaign website and it’s everything you’d expect it to be.

Like the site that the show made for the Meyer Fund for Adult Literacy, AIDS, the Advancement of Global Democracy, Assistance to our Military Families, and Fighting Childhood Obesity after Selina’s disastrous memoir rollout, this is chock full of Jonah’s trademark accidental insults — only he would have a curated Twitter list that has the National Park Service and an MRA meme account side by side. (Also, “Jonah’s Issues” = classic self-own.)

There’s also an audience-eye view of his New Hampshire announcement:

Here’s hoping that the surprise cameos from Diedrich Bader and Patton Oswalt aren’t the last we see from them on this campaign.

The “News About Jonah” section also doubles as a repository for all of Jonah’s Season 6 media appearance disasters. The government shutdown announcement on the Capitol steps, Jonah’s impassioned argument for an end to Daylight Saving Time (yes Kent, we know there’s no “s”), it’s all there in all its YouTube glory. This most recent one might the best of them all.

This campaign is going to be an eminently watchable hurricane of ineptitude. Bring Season 7 on.

“Veep” Season 6 is now available on HBO NOW and HBO Go.

