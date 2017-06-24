‘Wallace and Gromit’ Pays Tribute to Peter Sallis, Voice of the Cheese-Loving Wallace — Watch

The beloved voice actor has taken his final grand day out.

Following the sad news that Peter Sallis has taken his last grand day out, the folks behind “Wallace and Gromit” have paid tribute to the departed actor. Sallis voiced the human half of the duo from its inception until 2010, including four short films (“A Grand Day Out,” “The Wrong Trousers,” “A Close Shave” and “A Matter of Loaf and Death”) and the feature film “Curse of the Were-Rabbit”; his gentle voice is one of the beloved stop-motion series’ most distinctive traits. Watch the video below.

“At the time when I did it, I didn’t think this is going to make cinema history” he says as clips of the cheese-loving Wallace play. “But six years later in 1989, when the phone went and he said, ‘I finished it,’ I thought, ‘Oh, it’s only taken him six years.”

Sallis was fondly remembered by Aardman co-founder Peter Lord as “a great, generous actor and a true gentleman,” while BBC’s Tony Hall called him “a marvellous actor. Who could forget that remarkable voice? Peter will be greatly missed by his many fans. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.” Spare a thought for Gromit especially, won’t you?

