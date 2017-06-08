Back to IndieWire

Watch the James Comey Senate Testimony Live Right Here

Plus, other options for watching the former FBI Director's live testimony.

The hearing room is prepared for Former FBI Director James Comey to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Later this morning, former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, where he is expected to offer new sworn insight into his dealings with President Donald Trump, beyond yesterday’s previously released written testimony.

The testimony is planned to start at 10AM ET/7AM PT and will likely crowd the news cycle for its run, with cable news outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News Channel turning over their coverage to following the live event, while ABC, CBS, and NBC will all interrupt their regularly scheduled programming to show the hearing.

Elsewhere, C-SPAN will show a live stream, along with NPR and various satellite channels offering up radio versions. Twitter is also getting in on the action, and will live stream the hearing globally, as part of its partnership with with Bloomberg News. Presumably, the president will also be live-Tweeting the hearing from his own, well-used Twitter account.

But if you’re looking for an easy and quick way to watch the hearing online, you can watch the testimony live on CBS News’ YouTube page below.

