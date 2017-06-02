Learn How Music Inspires Werner Herzog’s Filmmaking in His 100-Minute Lecture — Watch

The legendary filmmaker joined the Red Bull Music Academy at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the ultimate discussion on movies and music.

Sit down and listen up. Werner Herzog gave an incredible 100-minute lecture last month at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and now the entire discussion is available to stream for free on the Red Bull Music Academy’s YouTube page. The lecture found Herzog reminiscing on the way music has played a part in his filmmaking. Over his 50-year career, he’s collaborated with the likes of krautrock band Popul Vuh, German composer Klaus Badelt and Dutch cellist Ernst Reijseger.

Herzog has been quite prolific recently. In the past two years alone, he has released two documentaries, “Lo and Behold” and the Netflix-released “Into the Inferno,” as well as two features, both “Salt and Fire” and the long-delayed “Queen of the Desert” were released theatrically in April.

While he’s well known for his use of wordless music and orchestral melodies, Herzog has begun experimenting more with all types of genres, and he breaks down how these different music styles influence him during the lecture. Watch the complete conversation below.

