‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’ Trailer: Camp Firewood Reopens Once More This August

Sometimes, in order to move forward...you have to go back.

Only two years have passed since we last took a trip to Camp Firewood in the prequel series “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” but we’re about to take a big 10-year jump in the sequel series, which of course bares the title “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.”

READ MORE: ‘Wet Hot American Summer: Fantasy Camp’ Is The Roleplaying Game of Your Wet Hot Dreams

Netflix has released the first official trailer for David Wain and Michael Showalter’s next run of eight episodes, and it takes everything you love about the original and puts an amazing (or disturbing, depending on how you look at it) 1990s spin on things. The new installment is set in 1991 and centers around the 10 year Camp Firewood reunion. Expect very odd things to go down.

“Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” debuts on Netflix August 4. The ensemble cast includes Amy Poehler, Chris Meloni, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, Elizabeth Banks, Janeane Garofalo, Jason Schwartzman, Kristen Wiig, Paul Rudd and many more.

Watch the official trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.