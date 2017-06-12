‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Carmichael Show’ and More — What to Watch the Week of June 12-15

Our picks of the best things on TV each night this week also include a tribute to Diane Keaton.

Monday, June 12

“Better Call Saul” (AMC, 10 p.m.) – “Fall” – Jimmy visits an old friend and takes up a new pastime; Chuck and Hamlin spar over the future of the firm; and Kim faces challenges at work.

Tuesday, June 13

“Animal Kingdom” (TNT, 9 p.m.) – “Bleed for It” – Smurf takes J to the desert for an old friend’s wake. Also, Baz visits Lucy in Mexico, Pope forges a bond with Amy from the megachurch while babysitting Lena, and Deran mulls over what he’ll risk in order to get a liquor license for the bar.

Wednesday, June 14

“The Carmichael Show” (NBC, 9 p.m.) – “Shoot-Up-Able” – Jerrod survives a tragedy, then fights against being labeled a victim and being coddled by his family. Complications result when he’s forced to tell the police exactly what he saw.

Thursday, June 15

“AFI Lifetime Achievement Award” (TNT, 10 p.m.) – The American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award is presented to actress-filmmaker Diane Keaton. From the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The annual ATX Television Festival is in full swing and it’s given us plenty to talk about. Michael Schneider and Ben Travers have been on the ground, dropping in on panels and reporting from the biggest reunions, sneakiest previews and unexpected surprises.

(For our full, ongoing ATX coverage, see all the stories here.)

“Dear White People” (“Chapter IX”)

Coco: I’m smarter than you. I’m more ambitious than you. Thirty years from now, when I am the second black female president, all you’ll be able to do is think about me. And I won’t remember your name.

(We had a chance to speak with “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien last week about the process of making the first season. He had some great insights on the show’s visual look, the soundtrack and the pivotal Barry Jenkins-directed episode.)

